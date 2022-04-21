IDEAS-2022 to begin from Nov 15

KARACHI: The 11th edition of the biannual international event IDEAS is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from Nov 15, which will continue till Nov 18, a statement said on Wednesday.

IDEAS is a mega event in South Asia, organised by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

The defence expo of international importance is being organised after a gap of four-years owing to global pandemic outbreak and consequent restrictions.

Since its inception in 2000, the expo has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, research and development specialist, financial experts, and top level policy makers. It aims to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing, and support ventures in the field of defense collaboration.

For preparations for the event, a steering committee meeting was held on Wednesday by DEPO at Karachi Expo Centre with Commander 5 Corps, Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed in the chair. The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

In his opening address, Muhammad Saeed said the expo was a testimony to their pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange. The event would significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting country's strategic relations with international fraternity, and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance, he said.