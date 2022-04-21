IMF asks Sri Lanka to restructure debt before bailouts

Colombo: The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it has asked cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure its huge foreign debt before a bailout programme could be finalised as anti-government protests escalated across the island.

Sri Lanka opened talks with the IMF in Washington this week after announcing its first ever default on external borrowings.

The South Asia country is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 and has been rocked by a wave of protests over food and fuel shortages.

"When the IMF determines that a country´s debt is not sustainable, the country needs to take steps to restore debt sustainability prior to IMF lending," the Fund´s country director Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement.

"Approval of an IMF-supported program for Sri Lanka would require adequate assurances that debt sustainability will be restored."

The IMF said talks with Sri Lanka were still at an "early stage," but it was "very concerned" about the economic situation and the hardships suffered by people, especially the poor and vulnerable.

"An IMF-supported program should be designed to resolve Sri Lanka's acute balance of payments problems and put the economy back on a sustainable growth path as early as possible."

Earlier this year, the IMF warned Sri Lanka´s approximately $51 billion foreign debt was unsustainable.

Colombo´s existing debt also means the country cannot apply for emergency financing, the IMF said.

The statement came after protests in response to shortages of fuel and other essentials turned deadly on Tuesday and Sri Lanka's Finance Minister formally asked the Fund for a Rapid Financing Instrument loan for countries needing urgent balance-of-payments support.

Sources in the country´s finance ministry have made it clear that debt restructuring will require creditors to accept a "haircut" -- a reduction in the value of their assets -- or agree to longer repayment periods.

Nearly two weeks ago, the government nearly doubled key interest rates and allowed the currency to depreciate faster, hoping the move would encourage foreign currency inflows.

Nozaki said the IMF is "very concerned about the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka and hardships suffered by the people, especially the poor and vulnerable."

But he noted that IMF staff had determined last month in an annual economic review that Sri Lanka's public debt was unsustainable, and the country needs to take steps to restore debt sustainability prior to any IMF lending, including the emergency Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

Such restoration of debt sustainability typically requires a restructuring or reprofiling of public debts, which in Sri Lanka's case would require cooperation from China, one of its largest bilateral creditors.

The IMF used the low-conditionality RFI loans extensively to assist countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and has provided such loans to ease balance of payments problems after natural disasters, conflicts and commodity price shocks.

"These considerations would need to be examined for a potential RFI for Sri Lanka, once adequate assurances are obtained that debt sustainability will be resolved," Nozaki said.

On Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa conceded that Sri Lanka should have gone to the IMF "much earlier".

The country is short of dollars to finance even the important essentials, including food, fuel and medicines. Widespread shortages have sparked nationwide protests that turned violent on Tuesday.