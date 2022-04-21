Treasury bills yields rise; inflation weighs

KARACHI: Treasury bills yields rose at an auction on Wednesday on rising prices but investors saw a slim chance of a monetary tightening at the next month’s policy review as the central bank had already delivered a bigger rate hike earlier this month. The cut-off yield on three-month T-bills increased 70 basis points (bps) to 13.50 percent, the State Bank of Pakistan’s MTB’s auction result showed.

The yield on the benchmark six-month paper stood at 13.85 percent, up 60 bps from the previous auction held on April 6. The yield on 12-month paper increased 55 bps to 13.85 percent. “Yields for all tenors rose sharply as investors are looking at the central bank on how it addresses increasing inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves at its upcoming monetary policy review due next month,” a treasury dealer said.

The government raised Rs568.28 billion versus the target of Rs600 billion. The SBP received bids of Rs914 billion.

The SBP has revised the average inflation forecast upward to slightly above 11 percent this fiscal year. In the last statement, it had expected the inflation to average between 9-11 percent in FY2022. The International Monetary Fund projects increase in inflation from 8.9 percent in 2021 to 11.2 percent in 2022, which is projected to decline to 10.5 percent in 2023.

The government offers higher returns to banks on T-bills as it needs funds to finance the budget deficit.

Most analysts expect no change in interest rates in the upcoming policy scheduled for May 23 as the SBP had already delivered a bigger rate hike of 250 basis points in the recent emergency meeting. Dealers however said the SBP current stance of accommodative policy for as long as necessary to revive growth needs to be changed.

"With the government well and truly accepting the mantle of reviving growth, the SBP no longer needs to prioritise growth over inflation," said a senior banker.

“The central bank is focusing too much on reviving growth at the expense of its core inflation mandate, and risked being pressured to raise rates more aggressively in future.”

The banker said the government will focus on growth and the monetary policy committee “should take care of inflation now". The focus of the government is on combating inflation, specifically essential items which have a significant weight in the inflation index. But inflation usually sees an upward trend during the month of Ramazan.

The SBP raised the policy rate to 12.25 percent on April 7 after it held an emergency meeting due to increasing risk to inflation and the external sector stability.

The SBP also took further actions to reduce pressures on inflation, rupee and the current account. It imposed 100 percent cash margins on 177. The SBP increased the interest rate on the export refinance scheme. The SBP said it took aggressive policy action to ensure stability in the financial markets threatened by political uncertainty and deteriorating economy.