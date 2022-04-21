Stocks stretch rout on rupee relapse

Stocks on Wednesday stumbled for second session as rupee instability proved a bump in the road sparking off a profit-selling spree, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index fell 390.20 points or 0.84 percent to 45,943.16 points.

According to JS Research, the index, after touching an intraday high of 46,586 points, lost ground to the selling pressure.

The brokerage said the rupee lost 0.8 percent during the day, denting capital market morale, which was one of the main reasons for the rout.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to buy on dips as the market approaches the 45,500 level, especially in refineries, banks and oil & gas sectors,” the JS report said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp pinned this across-the-board selling on a shaky rupee and FDI that dropped 2 percent to $1.28 billion for July-March 2022.

Political uncertainty, surging energy prices, World Bank’s downward revision of growth target forecast to 4 percent for FY23, and uncertainty over the outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks for loan added to the negative sentiment, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 Shares Index lost 172.54 points or 0.97 percent to 17,690.16 points.

Traded shares increased 6 million to 234.99 million from 228.62 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs8.011 billion from Rs8.838 billion.

Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 74.04 million shares from 58.29 million shares.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.661 trillion from Rs7.723 trillion. Out of 326 companies active in the session, 87 closed in the green, 218 in the red, while 21 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities continued the downwards trend after a tad positive opening. Major negativity came from banks, energy, and cement sector, where HBL, PPL, MLCF, and MEBL closed lower, Arbash said.

On the results front, MLCF posted its 3QFY22 EPS at Rs1.42 along with material information of purchase/buy-back up to a maximum of 25 million shares.

Further, UBL announced its 1Q2022 EPS at Rs7.6 along with Rs5 DPS, while HBL declared EPS of Rs5.78 along with Rs2.25 DPS for 1Q2022.

Premium Textile was the top performer of the day. The textile stock rose by Rs52 to Rs751 per share. It was followed by Colgate Palm that jumped Rs49.99 to Rs2,300 per share.

Indus Motor Co suffered major losses as it fell Rs39.25 to Rs1,340.75 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis that decreased by Rs24.99 to Rs950 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the index kicked off with a positive gap but the rally was interrupted by profit-taking that was triggered by the further weakening of rupee.

Overall, the brokerage said, the session was dull whereas hefty volumes were observed in 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included banks (-98.3 points), cement (-87.5 points), energy (-67.22 points), fertiliser (-45.6 points), and power (-20.7 points).

Cnergyico PK led the volume chart with 23.75 million shares. The energy stock rose by 17 paisas to Rs6.31 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties that recorded a trade of 15.74 million shares. It gained 71 paisas to close at Rs23.44 per share. Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Global Holding, Maple Leaf, Telecard Limited, Lotte Chemical, TRG Pak Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, JS Bank Ltd, and Hum Network.