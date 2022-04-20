 
Wednesday April 20, 2022
Peshawar

Four injured in roof collapse incident

By APP
April 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: At least four members of a family were injured when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in Atta Muhammad Garhi here at Kohat Road on Tuesday morning.

Giving initial report of the incident, the Rescue 1122 said four people including two children and as many women were buried under the rubble adding condition of one of the women was stated to be critical.

