Judicial officer posted at North Waziristan

BANNU: On the orders of the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the civil judge-cum judicial magistrate was posted in North Waziristan.
Zahid Ali Khan was posted as the civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate in North Waziristan.
District and Sessions Judge North Waziristan Usman Wali Khan ensured all the arrangements so that the newly posted judicial officer could start working.
On the directives of PHC Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed, Registrar Inamullah Khan has issued the posting orders of the civil judge/judicial magistrate.
District and Session Judge North Waziristan Usman Wali Khan said that it was the top priority of the judiciary to provide quick and speedy justice to the people.
He added that the appointment of the civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate would facilitate the local people. He thanked Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and District Police Officer Aqeeq Hussain for helping to make the arrangements for the working of the civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate.
