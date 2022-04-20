18th amendment ensured provincial rights: ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said the 18th amendment not only provided rights to smaller provinces but also restored the 1973 Constitution in its true shape.

In a statement, he said April 19 was victory for democratic forces when the political parties unanimously agreed on the 18th amendment to the constitution 20 years back.

He said that this gave the Pakhtuns their identity when the name of the province was renamed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asfandyar said that the political forces had blocked the way of dictators forever under the 18th amendment.

“The political parties and democratic forces must celebrate this day,” he said and added that the ANP always advocated for provincial rights, equal and due share to smaller provinces in the federal divisible pool and control and royalty over their natural resources.

Asfandyar Wali said some elements, who were not happy with the 18th amendment, were hatching conspiracy to create hurdles in the implementation of constitutional rights to the smaller provinces.

The ANP would never allow such forces to dent the 1973 Constitution and deprive the smaller provinces of their rights, he vowed. He said the 18th amendment gave identity to the Pakhtuns.