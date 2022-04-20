Sikh yatrees visit Gurudawara Kartarpur Sahib

KARTARPUR: A large number of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, visited the Gurudawara Kartarpur Sahib, here on Tuesday, and performed their rituals.
Acting Chief Executive Project Management Unit Kartarpur Rana Shahid warmly welcomed the yatrees while Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal was also present on the occasion.
Pakistan Sikh Gurudawara Parbandhak Committee President Sardar Ameer Singh and Dr Mimpal Singh were leading the yatrees. The pilgrims visited different parts of the Gurdawara and appreciated the Pakistan government for the best arrangements and maintenance of their sacred places. They also lauded arrangements of transport, residence, security and food for the pilgrims.
