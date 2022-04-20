KMU, Irnum to launch oncology fellowship

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to launch MD oncology advanced fellowship programme jointly with Irnum.

A press release said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq.

Director Irnum, Dr Akifullah Khan, Director IBMS Dr Inayat Shah, representative of director Nursing Institute Dr Dildar Khan, Institute of Health Professions Education and Research Director Dr Brekhna Jamil, Dr Noman Arif and Incharge Family Medicine Dr Jalil Khan attended the meeting.

After deliberations, the meeting decided that a joint venture between KMU and Irnum would be initiated for starting MD Oncology as an advanced fellowship programme as well as the oncology track in MSN programme.

It was also agreed to take joint initiatives for research for MPhil and PhD scholars in various fields of IBMS, MHPE, MHR, Public Health, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics.

The meeting was informed that there was ample scope for launching short courses between the two institutes in different fields for a period of one month to six months duration.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said research activities were being promoted to address the growing number of cancer patients in the province.

He welcomed the joint academic and research initiatives between the two prestigious institutions and hoped the decisions would lead to a better academic and research culture in cancer-related diseases and their far-reaching results would be reflected in the best medical services.

He assured director Irnum that all possible cooperation would be extended to him in the implementation of joint ventures as KMU strongly believed in partnership and cooperation with other professional organizations.