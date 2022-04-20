Wildfire incidents in Hazara: Forest officials directed to bring miscreants to justice

MANSEHRA: The divisional forest officers have been directed to ensure legal action against miscreants involved in setting forests on fire.

“We have already been working with the assistant commissioner, Balakot, to end the wildfire incidents as this is a great loss to forests and wildlife and polluting the environment there,” Chief Conservator, upper parts of Hazara, Farakh Bashir told reporters in Balakot on Tuesday.

The wildfire incidents in Balakot tehsil and rest of Hazara Division have increased alarmingly in recent weeks.

“The Forest Department has been taking timely action to put out wildfires in the upper parts of Hazara but the locals should also extend their support to our department in penalising those involved in setting forests on fire,” Farakh Bashir said.

The chief conservator said that Balakot tehsil administration was most cooperative with the Forest Department in extinguishing fires and other tehsil administrations should follow suit.

Bashir said that though he had issued directives to the divisional forest officers and range officers across division to ensure the arrest of miscreants setting forests on fire, people should also take it a national cause and approach them as their names would be kept secret.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner, Balakot, Saddam Hussain fined many traders and sealed three shops on receiving extra prices than that of fixed by the district price control and review committee.

“We have arrested four traders and fined many others who were selling essential goods at high prices,” he told reports.

A joint team of tehsil administration and police led by Hussain paid surprise visits to Balakot and Garhi Habibullah bazaars and checked the price lists and quality of the goods being sold at the markets and shops.