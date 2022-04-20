KMC graduate wins Dr Zakia Minhas Award

PESHAWAR: Dr Tabish Ikram, a graduate of the Khyber Medical College, has won the first Dr Zakia Minhas Award for Excellence in medical education.

The award, which carries a cash prize of $5,000 will be given away at a ceremony in the Khyber Medical University (KMU) on 20 April.

It is an attempt to recognize the services of Dr Zakia Minhas, a pioneering gynaecologist of the province who died in Peshawar in December last year.

Dr Tabish Ikram, a resident of Peshawar, is currently working at the Hayatabad Medical Complex as a house officer after his graduation.

Earlier in February, Dosti Welfare Organization and KMU had signed a memorandum of understanding about the award and the refurbishing of the varsity library.

Under the MoU, a cash prize of $5,000 will be given to the all-around best medical graduate from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the end of each academic year.

“The best does not mean that one receives the highest marks. Civic performance such as volunteerism, research, authoring of scientific and linguistic literature and eclecticism should be also considered,” the MoU said.

Besides, as part of the MoU, Dosti Welfare Organization will facilitate transforming libraries at KMU and its associated colleges.

In addition to this, KMU will register its endowment fund in the United States and the United Kingdom while Dosti will assist it in establishing an endowment fund for perpetual fundraising for student scholarships, security for unforeseen obstacles, preparation for planned growth and building an investment strategy.