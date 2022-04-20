 
Wednesday April 20, 2022
Peshawar

Three senior cops reshuffled

By Bureau report
April 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: Three police officers were transferred and posted on Tuesday.According to a notification, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Farhan Khan was posted District Police Officer of

North Waziristan, SP Security Sahibzada Sajjad was posted DPO of Mohmand while Salahuddin was posted SP Security Peshawar.

