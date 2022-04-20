Profiteers, hoarders fined in Nowshera action

NOWSHERA: The officials of Cantonment Board, Nowshera, administration on Tuesday seized thousands of kilograms of meat of weak and sick animals and chickens and discarded it into the river.

Cantt Board Chief Executive Officer Zofishan Manzoor, secretary Mohsin Khan along with food

and chief sanitary inspectors and other staff raided various bazaars and carried out action against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators.

The team also seized thousands of kilograms of meat of weak and sick animals and chickens and threw it into the river.

The meat of cows, buffalos and others were being sold without the stamp of veterinary doctors.

The officials also took action against butchers for selling watered meat and on exorbitant prices to fleece the people.

They sealed the shops of violators and registered cases against them besides imposing heavy fines on them.

The raiding party also warned the fruit and vegetable sellers against the price-hike and selling rotten fruit and vegetables.