Arrangements reviewed at Ramazan bazaar

Rawalpindi : Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) here on Tuesday visited Chakri Road Ramazan Bazaar to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.
According to a district administration spokesman, the AC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.
The spokesman informed that all ACs of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were visiting Ramazan Bazaars to review all the arrangements and check rates of essential commodities.
He directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at each stall.
The AC also checked the availability of wheat flour, being supplied to the citizens on the directives of the Punjab government at Rs450 per 10 kg bag.
Islamabad : Ambassadors, diplomats, bureaucrats, corporate executives and heads of financial institutions and banks...
Islamabad : CPEC will remain top priority of the new government and change of regime in Pakistan makes no effect in...
Islamabad : The air quality of the federal capital on Tuesday was reported healthy as the ratio of air pollutants was...
Rawalpindi : Over eighty-five per cent of premature babies who weigh less than 1.5 kilograms at the time of birth have...
Islamabad : COMSTECH organised an online webinar on Energy consumption by information and communication technologies:...
Islamabad : Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz has said that soft diplomacy was one of the approach that...
Comments