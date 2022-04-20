Talk on ‘Pak-Afghan relations and future prospects’

Islamabad : Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz has said that soft diplomacy was one of the approach that Pakistan underutilises.

Dr Ayaz was delivering a talk at a session on ‘Pak-Afghan relations and Islamic Ideology: diplomacy, existing challenges, and future prospects’ jointly organised here by Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), institute’s series titled ‘Stories We Live By’.

Dr Ayaz appreciated Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz’s support and initiatives to allow them in Pakistani universities during his tenure. Dr Ayaz was of the opinion that such initiatives played a vital role in establishing students as ambassadors of peace and prosperity. He added, that he had experienced the affiliations that the Afghan students had formed over the years here in Pakistani universities and how they had invariably become ambassadors of their institutes. This soft diplomacy, he said, was the critical need of the hour to shun down any other narratives surrounding the debate on Pak- Afghan relations.

He added further that although a lot of Afghan students were currently enrolled in Pakistani universities, there was still a need for the relevant stakeholders in the country to come up with specific goal-oriented capacity-building courses for the Afghan students in order to enable them further in their respective fields. Referring to his brief tenure as the Associate Vice Chancellor at the Islamia University, Peshawar, Dr Ayaz revealed that he had always been active proponent of an ‘open door policy’ towards the Afghan students.

He observed that there were two groups in Afghanistan. One was the exposed group the other was the Mahaaz group that had fought and won. The latter, he said, was rather extremist practicing ideals such as negating girls’ education and enforcing Burqa etc. There was currently an internal tussle between these two groups and that was why they were unable to deliver what the world wanted from them, i.e., an inclusive and representative government.

Reflecting on his role as Chairperson, IIC, he quoted his experience(s) from bringing together Ulema from different Muslims countries together and iterated that Ulema diplomacy could also contribute a great deal to ensure peace and stability within the two countries and across the region. In that, he added that Pakistan could play a vital role as a mediator. However, considering the fact that the CII was a constitutional body, this could be possible with the support and approval of the relevant ministries and security organisations in the country.