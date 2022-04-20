Performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams reviewed

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Jhanda Chichi to check performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

During the visit, the DC also inspected door marking and quality of the surveillance and directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources to control dengue in city areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken on violating the instructions. All the officials had been instructed to work hard to control the situation, he added.

Solid steps were also being taken to prevent dengue in all vulnerable areas.

Special teams were formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes. The authorities concerned had also been directed that special attention should be given to the public awareness campaign against dengue.