Badges pinned on promoted officer

Islamabad: A badge pinning ceremony was held at Central Police Office for the officer promoted to the ranks of SSP.

IG (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, DIG (Headquarters) Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran and SP Tahir Mehmood Khan pinned new rank to the promoted officer SSP (Law and Order) Syed Karar Hussain.

Promoted officer thanked the IG and vowed to use all his capabilities to address the issues facing the citizens and provide them speedy justice.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the officer should make community and modern policing his motto and use all available resources to control crime and provide services and justice to the citizens.

He said departmental promotion and increase in rank actually increase responsibilities of police officers. We should perform the duties associated with the new post with more diligence, dedication and commitment, he said.