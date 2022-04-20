The case of gifts

Our former prime minister recently said that the gifts he received as the country’s PM were bought by him at 50 percent of the price of those objects. He also added that army officers get plots in DHA and use them in whatever manner they please, and asked why he was a target of criticism. This is a person who lectured everyone before coming to power that the prime ministerial seat should not be used for personal gains, but now he says that getting a 50 percent concession is normal. Those objects were sold in Dubai and Imran Khan made huge profits.

During his addresses to the nation, Khan said numerous times that he was facing a tough time managing his financial condition. How did he suddenly get close to Rs40 million for buying all those gift items? Another question is: why are the people getting all this information after his departure from power? Khan lectured everyone that transparency is the key to progress. He said that people should declare their assets. Why wasn’t the public informed about all of this while he was in power – when all those transactions took place? Is Pakistan going to go towards anarchy for such a person?

Bashaam Bachani

Hyderabad