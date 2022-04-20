Economy fixes

This refers to the news report, ‘My gift, my choice: Imran Khan’ . When the former PM says “my gift”, he needs...
What happened in the Punjab Assembly was deplorable. In the 1990s, during the first term of the Nawaz Sharif...
Our former prime minister recently said that the gifts he received as the country’s PM were bought by him at 50...
It seems that in Pakistan laws apply to different people differently. For some specific cases, the courts are open...
The current political situation shows that our politicians do not care about the people of Pakistan. Changing party...
Lately, the media has been criticizing Imran Khan for selling gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was...
Comments