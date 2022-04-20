For our future

It seems that in Pakistan laws apply to different people differently. For some specific cases, the courts are open till late at night, but for some people, their cases remain pending even after their deaths. In our country, a person who is out on bail cannot become a government servant. It is shocking that in the same country, a person who has several cases against him has become prime minister. When will we stand up against this violation?

Unfortunately, our country doesn’t understand the simple fact that leaders should be held accountable for their actions. As a result, the same people who ruined us for decades have taken over. Now we have to stand up against these people and defeat them in elections. It is our duty as citizens of this country to fight against injustice as this is a matter of our children’s future.

Arbaz Raza Bhutta

Layyah