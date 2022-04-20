Current affairs

The current political situation shows that our politicians do not care about the people of Pakistan. Changing party affiliation is so common for them. It is disheartening to write down the latest events that led to the removal of a brave and honest PM of Pakistan. These political parties, including the PPP, have not done anything constructive for the country, and yet people keep voting them to power.

The indifference of these parties has negative effects on the economy that continues to perform unsatisfactorily. Because of the economic policies of these old political parties, Pakistan is now neck-deep in foreign debt. Productivity levels of all government sectors are below average. This is because these departments are not answerable to anyone. It is unfortunate that in this country, anyone who tries to save the nation and remove the hidden mafia is removed from his/her office.

Moosa Panhwar

Sukkur