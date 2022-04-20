Not that clean

Lately, the media has been criticizing Imran Khan for selling gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was PM. On the other hand, Khan’s ‘cheerleaders’ have offered lame excuses to cover up his actions. Some years ago, when the late Mohammed Morsi – the former president of Egypt – visited Pakistan, he refused to accept a piece of carpet from the Pakistan government and said that he was on an official visit and could not accept such gifts. The late Nelson Mandela wrote in his autobiography that as president of South Africa, he was presented with many gifts from visiting dignitaries. He got a display centre made for these gifts, instead of taking them home.

How do Imran Khan and others before him measure up to such icons? Does anyone recall how a former prime minister pocketed an exquisite necklace from a visiting dignitary? He reluctantly parted with it after the media named and shamed him. It is time for ‘Mr Clean’ to come clean.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi