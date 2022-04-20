Chaos in the assembly

April 2022 will forever be remembered as the month of political chaos in the country. It all started with the April 3 National Assembly (NA) session, when Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion. A few days later, the Supreme Court declared the PM’s actions as unconstitutional. PTI members tendered their resignations and walked out of the NA right before the voting process started, leaving the ground empty for Shehbaz Sharif who got elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan. The same thing happened in the Punjab Assembly where Hamza Shehbaz was elected as Punjab’s chief minister, amid an unprecedented brawl, by securing 197 votes against his opponent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi who was seriously injured when the fight broke out in the assembly.

Violence in the assemblies is quite common. It happens in most-advanced nations as well. Mass resignations from the assemblies, for whatever reasons, is a rare thing indeed. How will the assemblies work together in the future? These actions reflect poorly on the leadership qualities on both sides. No one is ready to accept defeat or is willing to go to any length to avoid it.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad