Shehbaz’s team

Pakistan has been in quite a state of constitutional crisis the past week, with a new prime minister without a federal cabinet, the country's largest province still caught up in bickering over its chief executive, and the president outright refusing to perform his constitutional duties as head of state. Finally, a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the head of government, the country has a federal cabinet -- sworn in on Tuesday by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. For the most part, the team assembled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looks competent. The most important Ministry of Finance goes to Dr Miftah Ismail, who will have to sort out the economic mess left behind by the previous government. In this, he will be assisted by Dr Aisha-Ghaus Pasha as minister of state. Ahsan Iqbal resumes his role as planning minister, as does Khawaja Saad Rafique as minister for railways as well as aviation. Both men had in the previous PML-N regime managed to get work done, despite the political chaos surrounding the government at that time as well. It is encouraging to see Sherry Rehman take over the climate change portfolio, an issue that is doubtless going to require well-thought-out policy. Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken charge of the Ministry of Information and has on her first day as minister already made some welcome announcements regarding regulation, the Peca law, and journalists' safety. With Rana Sanaullah heading interior, Khawaja Asif with defence and Azam Tarar with law, it seems the federal cabinet choices were pretty clear from the beginning.

The glaring absence of a foreign minister could be resolved soon if rumours regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari taking oath soon as foreign minister are true. The very able Hina Rabbani Khar is already in place as minister of state for foreign affairs, an appointment that cannot be disputed even by those in the opposition given her previous experience as foreign minister during a particularly tough time for the country. It's not all good optics, though, and there have been murmurings regarding some of the other appointments. That in a cabinet of more than 30 ministers and ministers of state, only five are women is also a disappointing continuation of politics that should by now have learnt to do better; the five that have made it to cabinet though are proven professionals with years of experience.

The chief challenge now for PM Shehbaz will be to hold this group and the coalition together. His government has inherited an economy fraught with problems, a foreign policy that has been rocked by Imran Khan’s conspiracy mantra and a country that is getting polarized by the day. The ministers are likely to cooperate with the prime minister, but there could be dissent in some areas such as human rights. We have already seen Baloch parties upset at the issues their people are facing. The country is in an extremely precarious situation economically and socially and the new cabinet will have to pull together to make things work. This is especially so with the Imran Khan factor still looming large. Even when out of power, the PTI is still playing a dangerous game of anti-constitutional moves both in the centre and in Punjab. This can be seen most glaringly in the way President Arif Alvi has been shirking from his role, without much care that the office of the presidency is not a party-specific position but a constitutional role. Legislating in the midst of all this will no doubt be an uphill task. At the moment, what the country most needs is less resort to populism and more substantive work on the economic and foreign policy fronts so that the business of electoral reforms and planning the next election are done as smoothly as the protest din by the PTI will allow.