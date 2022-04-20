Profiteers, hoarders fined in Nowshera action

NOWSHERA: The officials of Cantonment Board, Nowshera, administration on Tuesday seized thousands of kilograms of meat of weak and sick animals and chickens and discarded it into the river.
Cantt Board Chief Executive Officer Zofishan Manzoor, secretary Mohsin Khan along with food and chief sanitary inspectors and other staff raided various bazaars and carried out action against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators.
The team also seized thousands of kilograms of meat of weak and sick animals and chickens and threw it into the river. The meat of cows, buffalos and others were being sold without the stamp of veterinary doctors.
The officials also took action against butchers for selling watered meat and on exorbitant prices to fleece the people. They sealed the shops of violators and registered cases against them besides imposing heavy fines on them. The raiding party also warned the fruit and vegetable sellers against the price-hike and selling rotten fruit and vegetables.
HAFIZABAD: A local NGO has lauded the efforts of DC Muhammad Asif and DPO Bilal Zafar for adopting foolproof security...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University Peshawar has decided to launch MD oncology advanced fellowship programme...
LALAMUSA: Unannounced power loadshedding irked citizens of different localities on Tuesday. Talking to reporters,...
PESHAWAR: The employees of various banks on Tuesday staged rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to urge the federal...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has cautioned the consumers of slow internet activity amid maintenance...
RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan on Tuesday, the...
Comments