Employees of banks want Saturday restored as day off

PESHAWAR: The employees of various banks on Tuesday staged rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to urge the federal government to revive the five days working week.

In the provincial capital, the employees of different banks gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were carrying banners and chanting slogans in support of their demands. They urged the federal government to withdraw the decision to put an end to the unrest among the employees of the banks.

The employees of various banks also staged a rally in Chitral. “We have been working on a tight schedule till late at night. We will suffer psychological issues if the government doesn’t restore Saturday as a weekly off, “ Sherzaman told the rally outside the Chiral Press Club.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesting employees gathered outside the press club after marching on various roads. They said that the customers were well satisfied with their work and there was no need to change the schedule.

“This decision will not only affect our work but will also disturb our family,” said another protesters. They demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revisit his decision of abolishing Saturday as weekly off to facilitate the bankers.