 
close
Wednesday April 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Sikhs from around world visit Kartarpur Sahib

April 20, 2022

KARTARPUR: A large number of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, visited the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, here on Tuesday, and performed their rituals. Acting Chief Executive Project Management Unit Kartarpur Rana Shahid warmly welcomed the yatrees while Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal was also present on the occasion.

Comments