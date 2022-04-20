NAB challenges acquittals in Ogra chief case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the acquittal of six accused, including former Prime Ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, in the OGRA chairman appointment reference.

The NAB prosecutor general filed the appeal after approval of the NAB chairman. The appeal said former Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman Tauqeer Sadiq had been appointed against the rules and procedure on July 22, 2009. An accountability court had acquitted the accused on March 17, in the reference under the NAB Amendment Ordinance.

The NAB said the reference had been filed before the promulgation and imposition of the NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2021, and it couldn’t be applied to the references filed before it. It added the trial court had acquittal the accused without solid reasons and prayed the court to set aside the judgment of the accountability court and restore the reference against the accused.