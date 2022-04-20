KP CM resents slow work on Masjid Mahabat Khan restoration

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of work on the historic Masjid Mahabat Khan’s restoration and ordered the removal of the encroachments from the Mughal-era mosque to accelerate the work.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on Tuesday to review progress on the project of restoration and preservation of the heritage mosque, said a handout. Besides provincial cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Zahoor Shakir and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Secretary Auqaf Saqib Raza Aslam, Secretary Archeology Amir Tareen, Provincial Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The masjid was constructed way back in 1630 and named after the Mughal Governor Mahabat Khan. The restoration work of the mosque was launched under the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government but it has remained very slow.

The chief minister formed a committee consisting of provincial cabinet members and other relevant officials. It would present him with a monthly report on progress on a regular basis. Members of the committee would include Shaukat Yousafzai, Zahoor Shakir, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Secretary Auqaf department.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to take solid steps to remove encroachments on the properties of the Auqaf Department adjacent to historic Masjid Mahabat Khan so that any possible damage to the building of the mosque could be avoided. He termed the Masjid Mahabat Khan a national heritage and said that the KP government was committed to restoring the mosque to its original condition.