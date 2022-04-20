Federal govt teachers seek solution of issues

Islamabad: President, Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Amir Khan Tuesday demanded of the new government to resolve longstanding issues of the federal government teachers.
In a statement, while congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office as Prime Minister he demanded immediate implementation of the 12-year-old hierarchical formula be ensured. "We hope that the new government will solve the problem of teachers," he said, adding that the post of SST has not been upgraded for the last 12 years.
