Ticketing system for Orange Line Bus service being prepared

Islamabad: The civic agency is preparing a ticketing system in line with the international practices for the newly inaugurated Orange Line Bus service where the government has announced free travel during the month of Ramazan.

According to the details, the civic agency would launch a ticketing system soon that would offer passengers an e-ticketing facility to help them avoid queues at counters and directly enter the bus terminals.

The new system will also have a smartphone application that will help the commuters get real-time details about the new bus service launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has got the idea of launching the mobile application from the administration of Multan Metro Bus Service which has been using it for the last many years.

The details revealed that through the mobile app, the commuters would get information about the location, arrival, or delay of metro buses. This app will be a full-fledged effort to make it easier for passengers to quickly get the information they need to travel around the city. The new app will quickly access the location via the smartphone’s GPS and then show the closest bus stops to the passengers.

The commuters will be able to tap a transit stop on the map and the app will show real-time bus arrival information or scheduled arrival times. The app will also allow commuters to set up and receive alerts for metro buses, service alerts, planned advisories, and fare information.

According to the CDA, they have so far not launched a ticketing system for the newly launched metro bus service. “The ticketing system will be launched at the earliest and it will also involve e-ticketing to facilitate the commuters,” it said. It said that e-ticketing would allow consumers to check in without showing a coupon and avoid standing in the queues at counters.