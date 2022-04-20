Progress on water governance discussed

Islamabad: A delegation from UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Tuesday visited the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Islamabad to discuss the Water Governance Project (WRAP).

Head Climate and Resilience Group, British High Commission, Islamabad, Ms. Pauline Seenan briefed the participants about the project objectives and focus areas of the project. She discussed briefly the three components of the project with a special focus on the water accounting system at a pilot scale in Islamabad and Punjab in line with Pakistan National Water Policy 2018 and the early drought warning and crop insurance system (EDWCIS).

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCRWR, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf shared his experience and briefed the guests about the PCRWR and IWMI contribution towards the instrumentation of canals by installing a telemetry system with the generous funding of USAID.

He shared the lesson learned in the flow measurements of main canals and conflicts resolution among the provinces of Pakistan under the Water Apportionment Accord 1991. He briefly discussed the DaaS (Data as a Service) concept and emphasized the need of building trust among the provinces and the involvement of stakeholders in water distribution.