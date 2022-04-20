Two stores sealed, three fined in price control drive

LAHORE: The district administration launched a massive price control drive to ensure implementation of official price list of edibles here on Tuesday.
The officials said the drive was launched on the directions of Lahore DC Omar Sher Chattha who directed all assistant commissioners to conduct field visits and ensure implementation of official price lists and provision of flour and other necessary edibles at all small and mega grocery stores. City Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed checked Mal Din Store, Premium Mart Islampura and D-Mart Store Gulshan-e-Ravi. D-Mart Store and Premium Mart Islampura were sealed due to unavailability of flour. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited Nematkhana Department Store, Raisen Cash & Carry and Euro Store.
Raisen Cash & Carry was fined Rs50,000 for selling sugar at exorbitant rates while Euro Store was fined Rs 30,000 for not displaying the rate list at a prominent place. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qarat-ul-Ain Zafar visited Green Valley store and imposed a fine of Rs70,000 for not displaying the rate list at a prominent place.
