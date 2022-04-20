SDSB recognised for scholarship initiative

LAHORE: The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world’s largest business education alliance, has featured the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) in its innovations that inspire member spotlight programme.

According to a press release, SDSB is one of 24 business schools worldwide to receive this honourable recognition this year for its women’s scholarship initiative. The SDSB women’s scholarship is the first in the world to extend a 50-percent tuition waiver to any woman accepted to its graduate programmes, advancing women’s access to higher education and creating transformative social impact.

LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad commented, “This recognition by AACSB is an honour and it reflects our institutional commitment to building a diverse and inclusive community at LUMS by actively developing strong women leaders. The SDSB scholarship empowers more women to gain access to quality education and make a critical difference in our society through their leadership. My sincere hope is that this paves the way for others to do the same in Pakistan.”

The Women’s Scholarship is unique because it reflects an ethos that fostering women’s leadership through world-class business education is essential to Pakistan’s growth. Dr Alnoor Bhimani, Honorary Dean, SDSB, said, “Women are a force for innovation, growth, and positive social change. Their engagement in business at the highest level is essential. The 50pc women’s scholarship at SDSB recognises that real success for an enterprise exists only when women have the possibility to lead.”

Increasingly, the scholarship is making an impact at LUMS and beyond. More women are studying at SDSB in generalist MBA programmes, and specialist full-time and weekend master’s degrees in Accounting and Analytics, Finance, Healthcare Management and Innovation, Supply Chain and Retail Management, Public Policy, and Technology Management and Entrepreneurship.