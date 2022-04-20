MoU signed on joint education programme

LAHORE: Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE), Tevta and Tang Chinese Education & Technology Ltd signed MoU here on Tuesday.

According to details, the MoU was aimed to impart effective training, quality assessment, certification to the manpower for local economic zones and CPEC Industries & Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by launching CCTE Model Sino-Pak Dual Diploma Vocational & Technical Joint Education Programme.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Adnan, Secretary, PBTE, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Shah from Tevta and Max Ma, Director & Executive President of Tang Pakistan. Dr Muhammad Naazir Khan Niazi, Chairman, PBTE, Muhammad Munawar Hussain, Controller of Examinations, PBTE and others also attended the event.

Meanwhile, punjab University Urdu Development and Translation Centre will work on joint projects with Naples, the oldest Urdu institute in Europe, Faculty of Oriental Studies. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Italian Rector Prof Dr Bertototelli have signed the MoU in this regard while the agreement has been implemented through the efforts of Dr Zahid Munir Amir.

The heads of the two universities have acknowledged the services of Dr Zahid Munir Amir in making this agreement possible. Both the institutions will soon start research and publication projects in collaboration with the University of Naples Italy and these projects help in the promotion and development in Urdu literature and bilateral relations.