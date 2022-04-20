SI tortures milk shop workers for demanding bottle price

LAHORE: A sub-inspector (SI) allegedly tortured and arrested three workers of a milk shop over demanding price of a bottle of milk from him in Kot Lakhpat area here on Tuesday.

Milkman Khalid Mehmood, owner of Al-Fazal Milk Shop on Kacha Jail Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu alleged that sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed came to his shop and got a bottle of milk (lassi).

When one of his workers demanded money for the bottle, the SI got annoyed and brought a van from police station and took three employees of the shop to the police station and tortured them, the milkman alleged.

The incident was also captured on CCTV camera. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and asked SSP investigations to hold an inquiry and take action against the sub-inspector if found guilty. CCPO Lahore DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan has said that police is the protector of freedom of citizens and arresting any innocent person without any reason is against the law.

The CCPO said in a statement that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the police officer concerned for arresting the innocent citizens. Shehzada Sultan said that the police would not arrest any accused nominated in the FIR without evidence and solid reason.

KITE SELLERS ARRESTED: Liaqatabad police arrested two alleged kite sellers. The arrested suspects have been identified as Naeem Babar and Awais. They were arrested in a raid conducted on a tip-off. Police recovered 200 kites and huge quantity of strings from their custody. A case has been registered against them.

FIRE: Valuables were gutted in a house fire on Bahani Road Bassi Morr near Aziz Baig Darbar. The fire broke out due to short-circuit in the house. Firefighters reached the spot on information and put out the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: Around 15 people were killed and 994 injured in accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.According to the Rescue 1122, 491 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 404 passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents. The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 86 Faisalabad with 101 victims and third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 65 victims.