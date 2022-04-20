CGA/POA hold successful Anti-Doping Workshop for athletes

KARACHI: The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan/ Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) have organised a workshop on doping for the awareness of athletes, coaches and team officials, shortlisted for participation in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan, in POA headquarters Lahore.

Captain (retd) Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri inaugurated the workshop, the POA said on Tuesday.

As many as 30 athletes and officials of athletics, badminton, hockey and judo participated in the workshop online.

The second session of the workshop will be held on Thursday in which athletes and officials of boxing, T20 women cricket team, gymnastics, squash, swimming, table Tennis, weightlifting, wrestling and National Paralympic Committee will participate physically as well as virtually.