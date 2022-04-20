Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son’s death

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday as the Portugal star mourns the death of his new-born son.

Ronaldo revealed the news on social media on Monday, sparking an out-pouring of support for the striker and his family from across the football world.

United confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo would not play in his team’s crucial meeting with bitter rivals Liverpool.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” a statement on United’s website said.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy. “Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”