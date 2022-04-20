Former world champ Amir robbed at gunpoint

LONDON: Former world champion boxer Amir Khan has revealed he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday.
Khan, 35, said he and his wife Faryal were safe after the incident, in which he had a watch stolen after being confronted by two men with a gun.
“Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” the British fighter tweeted.
“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 21:15 on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton.
“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing. There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.
“Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”
Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook in a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.
LONDON: Thomas Tuchel says the return of versatile defender Reece James has given him vital tactical flexibility as...
KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana were crowned champions when they downed the experienced Omar Associates by four wickets in...
SYDNEY: Former tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty will play in a golf exhibition tournament, organisers said...
KARACHI: The Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan/ Pakistan Olympic Association have organised a workshop on...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday as the Portugal...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic said that he is aiming to be “as ready as I can be” for the French Open as he prepares...
Comments