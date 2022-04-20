 
Wednesday April 20, 2022
PBF, SOA decide to conduct scrutiny of Karachi clubs

By Our Correspondent
April 20, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) and Sindh Olympic Association have mutually decided to conduct the scrutiny of all clubs of Karachi Basketball Association (KBA).

As per a press release of PBF, all clubs of Karachi Division have been directed to complete their registration requirements to avoid any confusion.

