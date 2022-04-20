PBF, SOA decide to conduct scrutiny of Karachi clubs

KARACHI: Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) and Sindh Olympic Association have mutually decided to conduct the scrutiny of all clubs of Karachi Basketball Association (KBA).
As per a press release of PBF, all clubs of Karachi Division have been directed to complete their registration requirements to avoid any confusion.
