Asim defeats India's Sandeep to reach quarterfinals in Doha tournament

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quarterfinals of the $5000 QSF Squash 2 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.
Top seed Asim defeated unseeded Sandeep Ramachandran of India 12-14, 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 in 42 minutes in the first round.
He will now face Egypt’s sixth seed Omar ElKattan of Egypt in the quarterfinals who won against unseeded Ahsan Ayaz of Pakistan 11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 9-11 in 53 minutes.
Unseeded Noor Zaman was beaten as well by fourth seed Darren Rahul Pragasam from Malaysia 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11 in 65 minutes.
Another unseeded Pakistan's player Farhan Zaman was defeated by seventh seed Ammar Altamimi from Kuwait 8-11, 1-11, 9-11 in 24 minutes.
LONDON: Thomas Tuchel says the return of versatile defender Reece James has given him vital tactical flexibility as...
KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana were crowned champions when they downed the experienced Omar Associates by four wickets in...
SYDNEY: Former tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty will play in a golf exhibition tournament, organisers said...
KARACHI: The Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan/ Pakistan Olympic Association have organised a workshop on...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Liverpool on Tuesday as the Portugal...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic said that he is aiming to be “as ready as I can be” for the French Open as he prepares...
Comments