Asim defeats India's Sandeep to reach quarterfinals in Doha tournament

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quarterfinals of the $5000 QSF Squash 2 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Top seed Asim defeated unseeded Sandeep Ramachandran of India 12-14, 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 in 42 minutes in the first round.

He will now face Egypt’s sixth seed Omar ElKattan of Egypt in the quarterfinals who won against unseeded Ahsan Ayaz of Pakistan 11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 9-11 in 53 minutes.

Unseeded Noor Zaman was beaten as well by fourth seed Darren Rahul Pragasam from Malaysia 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11 in 65 minutes.

Another unseeded Pakistan's player Farhan Zaman was defeated by seventh seed Ammar Altamimi from Kuwait 8-11, 1-11, 9-11 in 24 minutes.