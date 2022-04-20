Ali Abbas spins Umer Enterprises tobig win over KGA Club

KARACHI: Ali Abbas spun Umer Enterprises to a resounding 58-run victory over KGA Club in their Group B encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Ali Abbas, adjudged the Man of the Match, returned excellent figures of 4 for 18 off four overs as the high-flying KGA Club were bowled out for 138 in 18.2 overs while chasing a target of 197 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-opener Ram Ravi, who had blasted back-to-back centuries in the previous two outings, fell for 16-ball 28 and KGA Club could not sustain the momentum. Faraz Ahmed contributed 28 off 12 balls down the order but it was too little and too late in the context of the game.

Umer Enterprises, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, got off to a sensational start as openers Asif Izhar (45 off 29 balls) and Babar Malik (27 off 16 balls) plundered 64 runs in five overs.