Ehsan Mazari takes over as minister for IPC

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, who replaced Dr Fehmida Mirza as the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), has directed the concerned ministry and related departments to prepare a detailed briefing on the performance and submit an activity report.

Talking to ‘The News’, Mazari said the IPC ministry was a totally new frontier for him. “I have no deep knowledge about the ministry. I visited the ministry for ten minutes only where I told the concerned officials to prepare a briefing covering all the relevant areas. Once I received a detailed briefing, I would be in a better position to say something,” the 41-year-old minister told ‘The News’.

Unlike the temperamental behavior shown by his predecessor, Mazari looked humble and courteous in his approach during his brief meeting with the ministry officials Tuesday.