Babar among top three scorers in ICC WTC cycle

LAHORE: After being named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Player of the Month, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved another milestone by claiming third place on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 cycle’s ‘Most Runs’ list.

The ICC announced a list of the top 10 batsmen in the WTC on its official Twitter account, with star batter Babar taking third place.

With 682 runs, the Pakistani skipper came in third. Joe Root of England topped the list with 1,175 runs, while Usman Khawaja of Australia took second place with 751 runs.

“Joe Root comfortably leads the pack for most runs scored so far in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle,” ICC captioned the post.

While Babar Azam extended his outstanding form in March, scoring 196 in the second Test against Australia in Karachi, and becoming the first player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award twice, in March and April this year.