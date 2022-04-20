Gold rises Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs900 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs133,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs771 to Rs114,283.
In the international market, however, gold rates dropped by $15 to $1,976 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
