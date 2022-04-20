EPCL net profit jumps 14pc in Q1CY22

KARACHI: Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) on Tuesday reported a 14 percent rise in its net profit in first quarter of this calendar year (Q1CY22), showing an increase in its revenues.

In a consolidated statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs4.713 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs4.142 billion against the same period previous year.

EPCL also announced an interim dividend of Rs5 a share. The interim cash dividend for preference shareholders for the quarter was announced at Re0.37 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs5.19/share, compared with Rs4.56/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to Rs23.126 billion, compared with Rs15.671 billion a year earlier. Its cost of sales for the period rose to Rs15.462 billion, compared with Rs9.435 billion the previous year.

EFL quarterly profit down 4pc

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFL) on Tuesday reported a 4 percent fall in its net profit of first quarter of this calendar year on an increase in its cost of sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs5.511 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down from Rs5.741 billion the previous year.

EFL also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs5.5 for the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs4.13/share, compared with Rs4.30/share last year.

The company said its net sales for the quarter rose to Rs36.813 billion, compared with Rs29.443 billion a year earlier.

The cost of sales increased to Rs25.952 billion from Rs17.885 billion last year, which decreased the profit margins. Other income of EFL increased to Rs511.284 million from Rs479.069 million.

Bank AL Habib profit up 7.88pc in Jan-March

Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) on Tuesday announced profit after taxation of Rs4.96 billion for three months ending on March 31, 2022 (Q3FY22), showing an increase of 7.88 percent compared to corresponding period last year.

The bank’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs8.18 billion, showing a growth of 15.95 percent as compared to corresponding period last year, driven by markup income as well as fees and commission income. Earnings per share (EPS) of the bank remained of Rs4.47 per share against Rs4.14 per share for the corresponding period last year.

The net markup income increased by 22.23 percent as compared to corresponding period last year bringing it to Rs16.02 billion, reflecting the bank’s success in maintaining sustainable growth.

The bank managed to increase its fee and commission income by 23.07 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Total assets reached to Rs1.82 trillion as on March 31.

Net loans and advances grew by 1.83 percent to reach Rs747.21billion, whilst the investments reached to Rs753.54 billion. With sound risk management practices and prudent financing strategy of the bank, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was recorded at 1.02 percent.