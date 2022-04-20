Power generation cost surges 66pc in March

KARACHI: Fuel cost of power generation increased 66 percent in March this year over the same month last year due to rising coal, RLNG, furnace oil etc prices, latest data showed on Tuesday, while resulting fuel adjustment charges are seen sending power tariffs through the roof.

The fuel cost rose to Rs9.22 per KWh in March compared to Rs5.55 per KWh in the same month last year, whereas it also increased compared to fuel cost of Rs8.94 per KWh in the month of February of this year.

During the first nine months of the current financial year, fuel cost surged to R7.94 per KWh from Rs4.50 per KWh in the corresponding period of last year, Nepra data released on Tuesday showed.

In view of the situation, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Tuesday warned National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), that an increase of Rs3.15 per unit was imminent in power tariffs.

According to CPPA, the country produced 10 billion units of power in March 2022 at a cost of Rs94 billion.

The most expensive electricity was produced from furnace oil at a cost of Rs22.52 per unit. The cost of production from LNG was Rs14.36 per unit. Electricity imported from Iran cost Rs17.35 per unit and line losses cost 27 paisa per unit.

Nepra will hold the hearing on the petition on April 27.

The cost of generation from furnace oil increased by 89 percent in March compared to the same month of last year, whereas it soared 59.5 percent in the first nine months of this fiscal over the same months of last.

The cost of power generation from RLNG grew by 58.5 percent in March. That compared to March last year. It increased by a massive 103 percent in the first nine months of this fiscal in the same months of last year. The cost of power generation from coal jumped 71 percent in the month under review versus the same period last year and also surged 79 percent in July-March of this fiscal year compared to the same time last year.

The cost of power generation from local gas also grew 1.5 percent in March and 10.4 percent in July-March of this fiscal. However, hydel based power generation ticked down 2.1 percent year-on-year.

Total power generation increased 16.2 percent year-on-year to 10,418 GWh (14,003 MW) during March 2022, compared to 8,965 GWh (12,049 MW) in March 2021.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, power generation also increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year to 101,699 GWh (15,465 MW) against 92,371 GWh (14,047 MW) generated in the same months last year.