Poverty dips in FY21, but pricey food dents real buying power

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) estimates show poverty in Pakistan declined 3 percent to 34 percent in the last fiscal year (FY2021), but rising food and energy inflation diminished the real purchasing power of households.

The WB also warned that protracted domestic political uncertainty in Pakistan could lead to delays in urgently needed adjustment measures. Given the current imbalances in the external sector and low external buffers, macroeconomic adjustment, specifically fiscal consolidation to complement ongoing monetary tightening, is urgently needed.

Heightened domestic political uncertainty over the past few months slowed the implementation of key reforms to improve overall fiscal and debt sustainability. Going forward, further policy reform slippages and delays in adjustment measures are likely to exacerbate the already widening macroeconomic imbalances.

The WB also highlighted that taxes on imports drove the overall increase in tax revenues in the first half of FY22, exposing the performance of the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) about increased tax collection in this fiscal year as the domestic tax collection failed to achieve desired results.

According to Pakistan Development Update released by the WB, supported by higher growth and the recovery in the manufacturing and services sectors, the poverty headcount, measured at the lower-middle-income class line of $3.20 Purchasing Power Parity 2011 per day, is estimated to have declined from 37.0 percent in FY20 to 34.0 percent in FY21. Rising inflation has disproportionately affected poor and vulnerable households that spend a relatively larger share of their budget on food and energy.

More specifically, the poor spend around 50 percent of their total consumption on food items, whereas this share is only 43 percent among the non-poor. In response, the government inaugurated a targeted commodity subsidy programme, Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, in February 2022 to compensate eligible households.

Public and publicly guaranteed debt stood at Rs45.3 trillion at end-December 2021, which translates into an increase of Rs3.1 trillion since end-June 2021. Of the total public debt at end-H1 FY22, the share of external debt was 37.5 percent, whereas short-term debt was 13.0 percent.

Pakistan’s total debt level is in breach of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act 2005 (amended in 2017) that stipulated a reduction of total public debt to 60 percent of GDP by end-FY18. Moreover, the growing arrears of the power sector and liabilities emanating from commodity operations pose further risks to debt sustainability.

Consumer price inflation is estimated to rise to an average of 10.7 percent in FY22 on strong domestic demand, higher global commodity prices and a weaker exchange rate. Price pressures are then expected to gradually ease over the forecast horizon as energy prices moderate from recent highs and world inflation pressures dissipate.

The current account deficit (CAD) is expected to widen sharply in FY22, heightening external sustainability risks. Largely reflecting the surge in imports, the CAD is expected to widen to 4.4 percent of GDP in FY22. With monetary tightening to curtail macroeconomic risks emanating from the large external imbalance, imports are projected to decline next year before recovering again in FY24.

As export competitiveness reforms gain traction, particularly those aimed at reducing import tariffs on relevant intermediates for the export sector, and increased allocations for export refinance schemes, exports are projected to begin recovering in FY24, the CAD is consequently expected to narrow to 3.0 percent of GDP. In addition, the growth of official remittance inflows is expected to moderate after benefiting from a Covid-19-induced transition to formal channels in FY21.

Tighter global financing conditions, potential further increases in world energy and food prices due to the Ukraine–Russia conflict, and slower global growth due to rising inflation, pose substantial risks for Pakistan’s economic outlook. A conducive external environment is particularly pertinent for narrowing the large current account deficit and meeting elevated external financing requirements, which requires continued access to international capital markets with manageable yields.

The World Bank’s Pakistan Development Update states while economic activity maintained its momentum during July-December 2021, high demand pressures and rising global commodity prices led to double-digit inflation and a sharp rise in the import bill during this period.

These developments have had an adverse impact on the rupee.

Moreover, long-standing structural weaknesses of the economy including low investment, low exports, and low productivity growth pose risks to a sustained recovery.

“Pakistan’s economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis indicates the country has enormous potential to overcome challenging economic situations,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“However, sustaining the economic recovery requires addressing long-standing structural weaknesses of the economy and boosting private sector investment, exports and productivity.”

On the back of high base effects and recent monetary tightening, real GDP growth is expected to moderate to 4.3 and 4.0 percent in FY22 and FY23, respectively. Thereafter, economic growth is projected to slightly recover to 4.2 percent in FY24, provided that structural reforms to support fiscal sustainability and macroeconomic stability are implemented rapidly, and that global inflationary pressures dissipate.

However, the macroeconomic risks remain very high. These include tighter global financing conditions, potential further increases in world energy prices, and the possible risk of a return of stringent Covid-19-related mobility restrictions.

Domestically, political uncertainty and policy reform slippages can also lead to protracted macroeconomic imbalances.