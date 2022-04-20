Stocks go down with rupee on grim outlook

Stocks fell on Tuesday as rupee rout, depressing economic outlook projected by a multilateral donor, and IMF loan stalemate psyched investors out into trimming their positions, while booking available profits, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index closed shed 206.23 points or 0.44 percent to close at 46,333.36 points with the highest and the lowest of the day being 46,737.87 and 46,270.13 points respectively.

JS Research said volatility prevailed as rupee depreciation coupled with IMF loan deal uncertainty dented sentiments.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to avail any downside as a buying opportunity,” the brokerage said.

Arif Habib Corp’s Mehanti at also cited the same reasons for the bourse’s bad performance.

Investor concerns over the World Bank outlook projecting thin growth at 4 percent for FY23, high macroeconomic risks, inflation and fiscal imbalances sealed a bearish close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index gave up 80.02 points or 0.45 percent to settle lower at 17,862.70 points.

Trade volume fell 27 million shares to 228.62 million from 255.60 million shares, while value decreased to Rs8.838 billion from Rs9.644 billion. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 58.29 million shares from 68.85 million shares.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.723 trillion from Rs7.764 trillion. Out of 345 companies active in the session, 94 closed green, 226 red, while 25 neither lost nor gained any value.

Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said the day kicked off on a positive note.

Investors cheered EPCL’s earnings announcement as the company posted an EPS (earning per share) at Rs5.19 along for 1Q2022 along with DPS (dividend per share) of Rs5, which led the stock to close at its upper cap, he said.

According to Abrash, HUBC, PPL, TRG, and OGDC cumulatively lost 134 points to profit-booking in the second half.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which rose by Rs67 to Rs968 per share, followed by Bhanero Textile, which increased by Rs37 to Rs1,370 per share.

Day’s worst losses went Mari Petroleum’s way, which fell Rs26.04 to Rs1,735.44 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pakistan that slipped by Rs20 to Rs630 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a note said investors opted for profit selling across the board due to weakening of rupee against dollar.

Mainboard activity remained dull but hefty volumes were recorded in 3rd tier stocks, the brokerage said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (-89.2 points), E&P (-72.0 points), technology (-51.0 points), power (-42.6 points), and cement (-37.2 points).

According to Foundation Research, Sri Lanka has defaulted on its foreign debt because of green back reserve drying out, which has caused Sri Lankan rupee to devalue. “Amongst the FSL universe, banks that have exposure include HBL, MCB, and UBL, where UBL only have exposure against its investment book,” the brokerage said adding, “HBL and MCB have operations in Sri Lanka with 3 and 7 branches respectively”.

Cnergyico PK led the volumes with 18.32 million traded shares followed by Ghani Global Holding with 18.02 million.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Lotte Chemical, G3 Technologies, Maple Leaf, Engro Fertiliser, Flying Cement, and TPL Properties.