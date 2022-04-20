Rupee falls on strong dollar demand

KARACHI: The rupee fell for second straight session on Tuesday on buying of dollars from oil importers, high global commodity prices, and depleting foreign exchange reserves, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 184.44 per dollar, weaker than its close of 182.54 on Monday in the interbank market. It has fallen by 1.57 percent in the last two sessions.

“Dollar demand from importers, especially oil, has been consistently strong in recent sessions. The global commodity prices went up again with Brent crude surging $113 a barrel,” said a forex trader.

“There is still economic and political uncertainty, despite formation of the new cabinet. Besides, the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme has also prevented the rupee from gaining,” he added.

The recent macroeconomic indicators have shown a dismal picture. Pakistan’s forex reserves have declined to $17 billion in the week ending April 8 from a peak of $27 billion in August 2021, mainly owing to the foreign debt payments. The central bank’s reserves fell by $470 million weak-on-week to $10.8 billion—enough for less than two months imports.

The current account deficit, the main worry for the economy, is expected to jump further in coming months weighed by the growing trade gap amid high import bill and spike in the international oil prices. The country’s import of energy products climbed 68 percent year-on-year to $1.86 billion in March. The import of petroleum products, including LNG soared 96 percent to $14.8 billion in the nine months of this fiscal year.

The local currency weakened by three rupees to settle at 186 against the dollar in the open market.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said upsurge in the demand for the US currency was due to opening of letter of credits (LCs) for oil imports by banks.

“Earlier, banks were reluctant to open LCs for oil imports because of soaring crude prices. Now, they have started doing so after the credit limits of some oil marketing companies have been raised,” Bostan said.

The reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.178 billion as of April 8 from $6.507 billion on March 25. This shows foreign currency account holders withdrew $329 million from banks during this period as they were concerned about the deteriorating position of the external sector, according to Bostan.

There are reports that Pakistan has started talks with the IMF for resumption of the bailout programme. Moreover, China is likely to rollover $2.4 billion debt, which will stabilise the forex reserves and give confidence to the currency market, said an analyst from Tresmark.

Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital, said the rupee was fairly valued in terms of REER [real effective exchange rate]. Direction of the local currency would depend on international oil prices and progress on IMF loan tranche, he envisaged.

The domestic currency had showed signs of stabilising since April 8 after its brutal fall early this month. The big raise in the interest rates and the change of the government had helped the rupee to recover. However, it gave up the gains with the start of this week.